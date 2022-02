Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty in federal hate crime trial Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty of all charges in a federal hate crimes trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood two years ago. They were previously found guilty of murder. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on the breaking news.