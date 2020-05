Ahead of Senate hearing, Dr. Tom Inglesby weighs in on coronavirus crisis Ahead of his testimony before a Senate panel about the coronavirus pandemic and re-opening of the economy, Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the state of testing, what states need to have in place to lower their risk of re-opening, and what his message will be to the Senate committee.