AG Loretta Lynch on NMAAHC, voter ID laws One of the most celebrated protests of the civil rights era happened in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1960. An exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture highlights a sit-in by black college students to force Woolworth's and another chain store to desegregate their lunch counters. Loretta Lynch, who was born in Greensboro and became the first African-American woman to be U.S. attorney general, joins "CBS This Morning" to share her family's history.