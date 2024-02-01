Aftermath of toxic East Palestine train derailment one year later One year ago, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, forcing hundreds to evacuate. At the time, local officials allowed the rail operator to conduct a "controlled release" of toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding. In a new CBS Reports documentary, CBS News' Roxana Saberi talks to a former Environmental Protection Agency official who is critical of that decision.