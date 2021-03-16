After serving 68 years in Pennsylvania prison, Joe Ligon returns to modern world he barely knows Pennsylvania has put more juveniles behind bars for life than anywhere else in the country. And, of those people, Joe Ligon has the tragic distinction of being the oldest and longest–serving juvenile lifer in the country. He was recently released from a Pennsylvania prison after 68 years. “CBS This Morning: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller spoke with Ligon in his first U.S. television interview since his release.