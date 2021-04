After Russian plane crash probe focuses on airport, catering staff Investigators in Egypt are scrutinizing airport employees and passengers' luggage, as a terrorist bomb is the leading theory for what brought down the Russian plane and killed all 224 on board. While no one may be willing to say the crash was definitely an act of terrorism, the search for clues has taken on all the hallmarks of a criminal investigation. Allen Pizzey reports from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt