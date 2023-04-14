After Pentagon leak arrest, questions linger over how leak possibly went undetected for months Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, was arrested Thursday for allegedly leaking highly sensitive information online. He's accused of leaking hundreds of pages of classified military documents and CIA updates, including on the war in Ukraine, and he's expected to appear in court Friday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Nikki Battiste on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.