After pandemic delays, pretrial hearings for alleged 9/11 conspirators resume at Guantanamo A pretrial hearing will be held on Tuesday for five men accused of aiding the hijackers who killed nearly 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001. The last time they were due in court was in February 2020 and the hearing comes nearly 20 years after the attacks. Catherine Herridge has the latest from Guantanamo Bay.