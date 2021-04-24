Live

After divided 2016 race, why GOP is now united

Political strategist Dan Senor, former senior adviser to the Romney-Ryan presidential campaign in 2012, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of Donald Trump's presidential victory on Republican Party unity.
