After deadly bombings, Iraqi forces plea for help

A weekend of suicide bombings in Iraq has left more than a hundred dead. Iraqi forces have made some small gains against ISIS fighters, but as Elizabeth Palmer explains, they’re embattled, demoralized, and in need of American help.
