After Damar Hamlin's collapse, what parents should know about cardiac arrest in young athletes The on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a football game has placed a renewed spotlight on the safety of contact sports. Over 60 million kids in the U.S. participate in organized sports, and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. Norah O’Donnell visited an ice rink to speak with a doctor about how parents can protect their kids.