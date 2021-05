After da Vinci painting shatters records, a look at other art mega sales This week, a piece of history made history. Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" sold for a record $450 million at an auction in New York City. While some experts dispute the origin of the painting it's believed to be the last da Vinci in private hands. But the era of art mega-sales began back in 2004. Alex Wagner reports.