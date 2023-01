After California shootings, Pope Francis decries expanding use of guns Pope Francis is decrying the expanding use of guns amid a wave of gun violence in the U.S. The pope told the Associated Press on Tuesday that "instead of making the effort to help us live," people are making "the effort to help us kill." CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak from Rome to discuss the AP interview and what the pope had to say about homosexuality and China.