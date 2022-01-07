After 130 years, descendants of landmark segregation case unite for Louisiana's first posthumous pardon "CBS Morning" lead national correspondent, David Begnaud, spent nearly a week interviewing the key people surrounding Louisiana's first posthumous pardon, descendants of the landmark Homer vs. Plessy segregation case. In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Homer A. Plessy for sitting in a train car for "whites only." He died a convicted felon in 1925. This week, Governor John Bel Edwards pardoned him posthumously.