AFL-CIO chief denounces Trump's "spirited defense of racism and bigotry" Five members of President Trump's manufacturing council have resigned since Monday, after Mr. Trump's controversial response to the Charlottesville protests. The president of AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka, is the latest to leave the council. He said in a statement: "I cannot sit on a council for a president that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism." Trumka joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the labor movement had to "follow its conscience" and why Mr. Trump's comments were unacceptable.