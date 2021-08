Afghans scramble to flee Taliban takeover Chaos unfolded at the airport in Kabul as Afghan citizens swarmed the tarmac in an attempt to flee the country, which has fallen under Taliban control. Wall Street Journal reporter Gordon Lubold, who covers the White House, national security and Pentagon, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Taliban fighters managed to quickly capture the country with little resistance.