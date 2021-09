Afghans flee to Pakistan border after U.S. withdrawal Less than a month after 9/11, the United States invaded Afghanistan, where Al-Qaeda planned the attacks. The war lasted nearly 20 years and became America’s longest war and cost the lives of more than 2,200 American service members. The U.S. withdrew its final forces in August, leading to chaos. Charlie D'Agata reports from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border where people are desperate to flee.