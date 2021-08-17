Watchdog report highlights U.S. failures in Afghanistan as Taliban takes control A new Inspector General report documents the failures of U.S. reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan. Lyse Doucet with our partners at the BBC reports on what life is like in the country now that the Taliban has assumed control. Then CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini and Military Times deputy editor Leo Shane III join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the evacuation efforts and concerns that U.S. military equipment could fall into the hands of the Taliban.