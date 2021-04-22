Live

Afghanistan veteran debuts double arm transplant

Six years after he lost all his limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan, John Peck has human arms again. Peck is one of only 25 people in the world to receive a double-arm transplant. David Martin has more.
