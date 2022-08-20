Watch CBS News

Afghanistan: One year after the U.S. withdrawal

Later this month, it will be one year since the last American forces left Afghanistan, marking the longest war in U.S. history. Afghanistan's government collapsed in August 2021 when the Taliban swept into power within days. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
