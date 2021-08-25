Up to 1,500 Americans believed to be in Afghanistan amid turmoil The U.S. evacuated another 19,000 people from Afghanistan between Tuesday and Wednesday, but as many as 1,500 American citizens are believed to be still in the country. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, The Washington Post's deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings, and The Washington Examiner's political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on mixed messaging from the White House, and the reaction on Capitol Hill to a pair of congressmen who secretly traveled to Kabul.