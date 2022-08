Afghan women's rights activist tells her story one year after Taliban took over Kabul Imtiaz Tyab sits down with Afghan women's rights activist, Tamana, who became world famous when she livestreamed the Taliban raiding her home and arresting her. She spent a month in prison where she was tortured and interrogated. She has been living in hiding ever since, scared for her life. In her safe house, Imtiaz hears her story and her thoughts on the future.