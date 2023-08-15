Afghan women who served with Americans fight for U.S. residency 2 years after Taliban takeover Two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, women who were deployed with U.S. forces as part of the Afghan Military Female Tactical Platoon are fighting for permanent residency in the U.S. The women were displaced by the Taliban and a temporary humanitarian program allowing their stay in the states is set to expire this summer. Farida Mohammadi, a female tactical platoon leader, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.