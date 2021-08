Afghan who helped U.S. describes being stuck in Kabul A former Afghan officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development, who has a U.S. green card and a Special Immigrant Visa, returned to Afghanistan a few weeks ago to pick up his wife and is now stuck in Kabul. He says his work with the U.S. "has put me and my family's life at risk." He spoke with CBSN's Tom Hanson about their experiences trying to evacuate.