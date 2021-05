Afghan official calls trusting Taliban a "miscalculation" As chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah is in charge of negotiating peace with the Taliban for the Afghan government. But as U.S. forces leave, he told CBS News' Charlie D'Agata that the militants don't seem to be in the negotiating mood, and he believes the U.S. decision to deal with the insurgents was a "miscalculation."