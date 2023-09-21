Lack of affordable housing, views on economy not good for Biden A recent CBS News poll finds that 65% of voters disapprove of the way President Biden is handling the economy compared to just 35% who approve, with lack of home affordability likely factoring into those numbers. Middle-income households, or those with annual earnings of up to $75,000, can afford only 23% of the homes listed for sale in the U.S., according to data posted over the summer from the National Association of Realtors. Mark Niquette, economy and politics reporter for Bloomberg News, joined CBS News to discuss the home-buying situation.