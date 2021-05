"Affluenza teen" Ethan Couch to be released from jail in April The so-called "Affluenza teen" who killed four people while driving drunk in 2013 is set to be released from prison after two years next month. An expert called by Ethan Couch's lawyers during his trial blamed the teen's wealthy background for his irresponsible behavior. Criminal defense attorney William Bruzzo joins CBSN with a look back on the controversial case.