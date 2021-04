Affirm CEO Max Levchin on Apple's unprecedented fight with gov't In a court filing Thursday, Apple hit back at the government over the order to help the FBI unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone. FBI Director James Comey said Thursday it was the "hardest question" he has seen in government. Max Levchin, Paypal co-founder who is now co-founder and CEO of financial tech company Affirm, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Apple's fight with the government.