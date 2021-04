Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini on changing workplace and health care Before Mark Bertolini became CEO of Aetna, he almost died on a family ski trip. While recovering, he looked for alternative ways to manage pain. As Gayle King reports, Bertolini found healing in yoga and meditation, and that inspired him to bring a new mindset to one of the nation's largest health insurance companies. Bertolini joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his company that serves 46 million customers.