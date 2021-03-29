Live

Watch CBSN Live

Advocates want to revive America's rail lines

A Montana town saw a decline in population and many job cuts after losing its Amtrak service 40 years ago. Now Amtrak's CEO promises a "visionary plan" to expand service nationwide. Errol Barnett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.