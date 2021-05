Advocacy group releases report on U.S. gun trafficking and spike in gun violence A new report by Everytown for Gun Safety suggests more than 80% of trafficked guns in the U.S. came from states without background checks. The organization said the findings underscore the need for the Senate to pass legislation to close the loophole on federal background checks. Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy for the group, joined CBSN to discuss its research.