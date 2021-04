Adviser out of Trump transition after "pizzagate" tweet CBS News has confirmed that Michael G. Flynn, son of retired Gen. Michael T. Flynn, Donald Trump's choice to be national security adviser, resigned from the presidential transition Tuesday because he had become "a significant distraction." Flynn had been pushing the so-called "pizzagate" conspiracy, which led to a man entering a D.C.-area pizzeria and firing shots from a semi-automatic rifle. Chip Reid reports.