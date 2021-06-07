Live

FDA approves controversial Alzheimer's drug

The FDA approved the first Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years. The agency's decision drew controversy following warnings from independent advisers on the treatment known as Aduhelm. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
