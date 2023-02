Adnan Syed speaks publicly after court hearing to reconsider his murder conviction Adnan Syed​ spoke for the first time since his murder conviction was overturned, as an appeals court in Maryland weighed a possible redo of the hearing that led to his release. Syed spent more than two decades in prison for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Elaine Quijano spoke to his attorney.