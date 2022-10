Charges dropped against Adnan Syed in murder case featured on "Serial" podcast Prosecutors in Baltimore have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial." Syed was released last month after more than 20 years behind bars. CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak have more on the breaking news.