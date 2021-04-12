Live

Adele and James Corden take a spin around London

In his latest edition of "carpool karaoke" Late Late Show host James Corden drives around London with Adele for some impromptu jamming out. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers and Carolyn Costello have the whole karaoke session.
