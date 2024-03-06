Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey advance in California Senate race In California, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will face off against former baseball star and Republican Steve Garvey in the race for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat. Schiff and Garvey were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's jungle primary, beating multiple other candidates, including Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on that race and the latest government shutdown deadline facing Congress.