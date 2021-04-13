Adam McKay on "The Big Short," Oscars diversity controversy Writer, producer and director Adam McKay brought us comedy hits like “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers.” His latest movie, “The Big Short,” is based on Michael Lewis’ nonfiction bestseller, which follows the events leading up to the 2008 financial crisis. The film won the top movie award from the Producers Guild of America and is also up for five Oscar nominations, including one for best director. McKay joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the movie and the Oscar nominations diversity controversy.