Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actress Ruby Dee dies at 91

Actress and activist Ruby Dee has died at the age of 91. Ruby Dee's most famous collaboration was with Ossie Davis. They were married for more than half a century and made five films together, including "Do the Right Thing." Scott Pelley reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.