Live

Watch CBSN Live

Actress joins list of Mario Batali's accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is out of the kitchen and off the air. Five women have now claimed he sexually harassed them. On Monday Eater published the accounts of four women who accuse Batali of groping. Bianna Golodryga reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.