Actress Jessica Chastain and nurse Amy Loughren discuss new true-crime film “The Good Nurse,” a new true-crime thriller film, follows the real story of a nurse who killed dozens of hospital patients, and the woman who helped stop him. Actress Jessica Chastain plays real-life nurse Amy Loughren, who worked with police to get the actual serial killer to confess. The two join “CBS Mornings” to discuss working together on the film.