Actress Hayden Panettiere shines light on postpartum depression Actress Hayden Panettiere announced she is getting treatment for postpartum depression. Hundreds of thousands woman battle the condition, and a new report highlights the dangers of dietary supplements. The government health study blames the supplements for 23,000 emergency visits each year. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips join “CBS This Morning.”