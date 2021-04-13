Actress-filmmaker duo on "The Wait," saving sex for marriage Actress Meagan Good's real-life views on sex and marriage are quite different from her character's outlook in "Jumping the Broom." It was on that set where she first worked with her filmmaker husband, DeVon Franklin. They believe saving sex for marriage is the key to success. For the couple that meant committing to celibacy until they tied the knot in 2012. Good and DeVon join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new book, "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love."