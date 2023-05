Actress Carrie Fisher posthumously honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame today Today is May 4, unofficially known as Star Wars Day. Actress Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 and played the movie franchise's beloved Princess Leia Organa, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dan Zehr, host of "Coffee with Kenobi" and co-author of "The Star Wars Book," discusses the franchise's significance with CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.