Actor Winston Duke talks "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and filming without Chadwick Boseman "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and early reviews are calling it one of Marvel Studios' best films ever. Actor Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku in the movie, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the project and filming it without late actor Chadwick Boseman.