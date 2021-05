Actor Wesley Snipes releases debut novel "Talon of God" With more than 70 films on his résumé, inlcuding 18 as a producer, actor Wesley Snipes has made a name for himself in Hollywood with movies like "New Jack City" and "White Men Can't Jump." Now, he's released his debut novel, a spiritual thriller titled "Talon of God." Wesley Snipes joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about writing the thriller, acting and Hollywood.