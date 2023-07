Actor Sean Gunn says Netflix "trying to screw people over," as SAG-AFTRA strike continues Actors are taking to the picket lines with the SAG-AFTRA union, striking for better pay and working conditions. Actor Sean Gunn, known for his role in the hit series "Gilmore Girls," exclusively joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his fight for better residual pay. He said he wants financial transparency from streaming services like Netflix.