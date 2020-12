Actor Regé-Jean Page on Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton," re-imagining Regency-era romance, inclusive cast Shonda Rhimes' highly-anticipated new Netflix series "Bridgerton" is said to revolutionize romance on TV. Actor Regé-Jean Page joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the series takes a modern approach to Regency-era romance, the importance of inclusive storytelling, and how he prepared for the role.