Actor Ned Beatty has died at 83

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by a backwoodsman in 1972's "Deliverance" launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has died. He was 83. CBS Los Angeles reports.
