Actor John Lithgow talks "Dexter: New Blood," 25th anniversary of "3rd Rock From the Sun" Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actor John Lithgow joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about reprising his role as serial killer Arthur Mitchell in the upcoming limited series, "Dexter: New Blood." He also reflects on the 25th anniversary of his classic sitcom, "3rd Rock From the Sun," the return of Broadway, and his third book of satirical poetry.